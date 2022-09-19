Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $28.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.56% from the company’s previous close.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Avantor to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Trading Down 3.0 %

AVTR opened at $22.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37. Avantor has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $44.37.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantor by 7.1% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.