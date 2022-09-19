ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at HC Wainwright

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 300.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut ADC Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of ADCT opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.11. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.12. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.44% and a negative net margin of 199.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $919,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,895,000 after acquiring an additional 663,010 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

