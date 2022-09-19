Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Upgraded by William Blair to Outperform

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Larimar Therapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of LRMR opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a market cap of $56.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.95. Larimar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $13.78.

Institutional Trading of Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LRMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.15. Analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 70,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 43,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 883,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 50,795 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Larimar Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.