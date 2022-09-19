Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Upgraded by William Blair to Outperform

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Larimar Therapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of LRMR opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a market cap of $56.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.95. Larimar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $13.78.
Institutional Trading of Larimar Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 70,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 43,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 883,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 50,795 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Larimar Therapeutics
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.
