Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Downgraded by Susquehanna

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 4.7 %

SMCI opened at $62.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $74.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

