Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Holdings Raised by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,978 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.52% of Boyd Gaming worth $28,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BYD. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 55.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Boyd Gaming Trading Down 3.6 %
NYSE:BYD opened at $51.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.85.
Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BYD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
