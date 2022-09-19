The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $28,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $808,203,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after purchasing an additional 600,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $326.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $330.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.93. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $796,231.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 486,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,034.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

