Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 45,793 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,793 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.06% of MetLife worth $29,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 627,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,243,000 after buying an additional 490,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Down 0.9 %

MetLife Announces Dividend

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $65.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.58. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.