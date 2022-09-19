Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys New Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 126,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,386,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.52% of Murphy USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 431.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 32.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 340.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 17,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $276.88 on Monday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.03 and a 12-month high of $303.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.24 and a 200 day moving average of $246.10.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $2.88. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 68.86%. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

