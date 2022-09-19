West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on October 7th

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of WFG stock opened at $80.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.10.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.07 by ($0.48). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 25.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WFG. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 5.1% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 24,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 20.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 28.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

