Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st.

Smith & Wesson Brands has a payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $11.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.84. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The firm has a market cap of $519.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,526 shares in the company, valued at $586,906.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,475. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Smith & Wesson Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 648.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 485,152 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 607.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 168,077 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 47.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 460,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 147,800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 312,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 70,722 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 26.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 321,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 67,667 shares during the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SWBI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.