Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 30th

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
AFT stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.
