ArrowMark Financial Corp. (BANX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on September 29th

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st.

ArrowMark Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ArrowMark Financial has a payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Get ArrowMark Financial alerts:

ArrowMark Financial Price Performance

Shares of BANX stock opened at $18.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63. ArrowMark Financial has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Activity

ArrowMark Financial ( NASDAQ:BANX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Sanjai Bhonsle purchased 2,000 shares of ArrowMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,328. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $73,290 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ArrowMark Financial in the first quarter worth $322,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ArrowMark Financial in the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ArrowMark Financial in the second quarter worth $36,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ArrowMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArrowMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.