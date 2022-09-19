McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st.

McRae Industries Stock Performance

MCRAA stock opened at $39.50 on Monday. McRae Industries has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $40.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.09.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter.

McRae Industries Company Profile

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

