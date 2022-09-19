Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th.

Orion Engineered Carbons has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 70.4% per year over the last three years. Orion Engineered Carbons has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons Price Performance

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $15.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $954.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

Insider Activity

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.76 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 4.65%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.77 per share, with a total value of $503,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,144.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Engineered Carbons

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 40.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 67,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,485 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 14.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

(Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.