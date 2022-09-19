Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a payout ratio of -251.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.0%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $20.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.80 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.73. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

See Also

