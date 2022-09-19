Seagate Technology Holdings plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th.

Seagate Technology has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Seagate Technology has a payout ratio of 53.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Seagate Technology to earn $7.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ STX opened at $62.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

