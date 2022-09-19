Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGH opened at $13.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49.

Institutional Trading of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,380,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 497,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,215 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

