Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1254 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st.
Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of -3,750.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance
GOOD opened at $18.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The company has a market cap of $723.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,830.83, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05.
Institutional Trading of Gladstone Commercial
About Gladstone Commercial
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.