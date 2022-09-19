Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1254 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of -3,750.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

GOOD opened at $18.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The company has a market cap of $723.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,830.83, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

