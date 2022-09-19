Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $27.42 Million Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,875 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.33% of Robert Half International worth $27,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $76.71 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average is $91.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. Truist Financial downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

