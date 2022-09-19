Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Position Increased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,279,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,454 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.41% of Alight worth $15,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,897,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,515,000 after acquiring an additional 569,073 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Alight in the fourth quarter worth about $837,000. Finally, FPR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alight by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 24,138,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,239 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alight alerts:

Alight Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE ALIT opened at $7.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Alight

ALIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alight in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alight to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.