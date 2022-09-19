Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 72,321 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BENGet Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,156,829 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 72,321 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.23% of Franklin Resources worth $26,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after buying an additional 1,890,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,900,000 after buying an additional 933,075 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $242,726,000 after buying an additional 80,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $24.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BENGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 56,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $253,205.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,205. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $556,197.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,511.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 56,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $253,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,205. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,802,405 shares of company stock worth $58,887,377 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

