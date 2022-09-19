Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 72,321 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,156,829 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 72,321 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.23% of Franklin Resources worth $26,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after buying an additional 1,890,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,900,000 after buying an additional 933,075 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $242,726,000 after buying an additional 80,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $24.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 56,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $253,205.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,205. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $556,197.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,511.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 56,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $253,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,205. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,802,405 shares of company stock worth $58,887,377 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

