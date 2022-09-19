Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,207 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.17% of Vistra worth $17,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Vistra by 5.6% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 78,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 499.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 196,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 163,703 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 239,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 124,089 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $25.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -28.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.