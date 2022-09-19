Cim LLC Takes Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,941 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 419,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,847,000 after purchasing an additional 86,968 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 79,452 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth $2,392,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 60,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Simulations Plus

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $838,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,140,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,728,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,121 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $1,114,260.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,099,786 shares in the company, valued at $252,095,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $838,128.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,140,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,728,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,582 shares of company stock worth $3,176,188 over the last three months. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

SLP stock opened at $53.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.70. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $67.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.98 and a beta of 0.45.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLP. TheStreet upgraded Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Simulations Plus from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

