Cim LLC Acquires 3,678 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $225,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 279,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $7,353,183.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,538,218 shares in the company, valued at $66,678,986.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,123 shares in the company, valued at $627,198. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 279,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $7,353,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,538,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,678,986.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,108 shares of company stock worth $10,516,173 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $25.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.56. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $29.93.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CORT shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

