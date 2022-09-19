TotalEnergies SE (TTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of €0.69 ($0.70) per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.66. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at GBX 48.68 ($0.59) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 6.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 50.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 50.15. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 36.03 ($0.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 59.42 ($0.72).

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

