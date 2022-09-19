SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,685 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.66% of SPX Technologies worth $15,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 25.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 42,709 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 280,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $55.84 on Monday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.14.

Insider Activity

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 12,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $684,452.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,472 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPXC. StockNews.com raised SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded SPX Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

