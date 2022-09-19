Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.23% of OGE Energy worth $17,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in OGE Energy by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 251,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 162,178 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in OGE Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,453,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,254,000 after acquiring an additional 213,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGE. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $40.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average is $39.96. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). OGE Energy had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Articles

