NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stake Reduced by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.23% of NVR worth $30,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 7.2% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in NVR by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of NVR by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,085.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,297.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,349.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $82.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 EPS for the current year.

NVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,577.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total value of $1,947,724.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,131,950.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.