Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,398 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.11% of Zebra Technologies worth $16,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after buying an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,763,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $288.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $283.72 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.98.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stephens dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

