Gladstone Land Co. (LAND) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0456 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -189.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

Gladstone Land Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.57. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $42.10.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Land

About Gladstone Land

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

