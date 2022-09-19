Gladstone Capital Co. (GLAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 89.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.0%.

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 77.23%. The business had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 11.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 202,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 20,809 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth about $3,878,000. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

