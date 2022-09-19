APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,244 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.26% of APA worth $31,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of APA by 10.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in APA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in APA by 28.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in APA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $40.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.46. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. Equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

APA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.62%.

APA has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

