Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the semiconductor company on Sunday, October 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 17.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $40.84 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $73.45. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KLIC shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 368,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,771,000 after acquiring an additional 34,641 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 581,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Articles

