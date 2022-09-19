Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.07% of DTE Energy worth $17,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,854,000 after purchasing an additional 245,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,391,000 after purchasing an additional 53,459 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DTE opened at $129.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $108.22 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 90.31%.

Insider Activity

In other DTE Energy news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Barclays dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

