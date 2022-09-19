Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,534 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.69% of Cadence Bank worth $17,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 620,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 288,133 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 5.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its position in Cadence Bank by 43.1% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 465,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after buying an additional 140,403 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 9.0% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $450.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.43 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CADE. Stephens lifted their price target on Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

