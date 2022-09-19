Sound Income Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 316,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $105.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $98.36 and a 12-month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

