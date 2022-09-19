Stone Asset Management Inc. Buys 75 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 44,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 159,365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $90,472,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.1 %

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $504.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.