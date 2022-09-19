American National Bank Cuts Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

American National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 780.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $318.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $324.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.35.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.17.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,390,371.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,271 shares of company stock worth $56,273,642 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

