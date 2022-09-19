Vigilare Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,633 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.4% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 75.8% during the second quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 29,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 235,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 18,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 59.3% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 82,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 30,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $46.03 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

