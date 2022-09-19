Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,336 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,683 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Walmart by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. KeyCorp began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %

Walmart stock opened at $133.19 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $361.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

