Triangle Securities Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,883 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 239.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 68.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of RIO stock opened at $55.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $53.21 and a 12 month high of $84.69.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $2.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%.

RIO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

