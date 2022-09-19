Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $456,000 Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in WestRock were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in WestRock by 634.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in WestRock in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in WestRock by 56.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WestRock Trading Down 11.5 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRK. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

WRK opened at $34.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.03. WestRock has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.