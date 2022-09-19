Triangle Securities Wealth Management Purchases 20 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $947,281,000 after purchasing an additional 672,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 837,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,166,000 after acquiring an additional 498,838 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,260,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $826.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $598.01 and a 1-year high of $947.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $785.01 and its 200 day moving average is $708.23.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.77 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.33 million. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 76.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total transaction of $553,410.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares



First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

