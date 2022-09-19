Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 130 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 141,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,212,000 after buying an additional 11,125 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $872,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4,066.3% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 95,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after buying an additional 93,525 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,871,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,033,000 after buying an additional 739,492 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in AbbVie by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,290,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,156,000 after buying an additional 289,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $144.06 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $254.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.78.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.