CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 465 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $163.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.10. The company has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.20.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

