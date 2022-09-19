United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $176.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.36. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $153.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

