ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 7,665 Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,121 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,665 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 70.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 349,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGIC stock opened at $16.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.29 million, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

