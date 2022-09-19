Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Position Increased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 812,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,095 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $15,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLBE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 347.5% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $33.27 on Monday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $77.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average is $26.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $87.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLBE. Bank of America lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Stories

