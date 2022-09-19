ARK Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Arconic in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Arconic by 21.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arconic during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arconic news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $110,011.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arconic news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $880,130.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,667.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arconic Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Arconic from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $20.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.71. Arconic Co. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). Arconic had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Arconic

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.