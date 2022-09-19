180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,128 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $243,159,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 199.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,186,000 after buying an additional 5,288,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,690,716,000 after buying an additional 3,910,495 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $69,969,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

